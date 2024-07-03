By Brian Okoth

The ex-husband of Nigeria's former oil minister Diezani Alison Madueke has filed a court case seeking to stop her from using his name, 'Alison Madueke.'

The complainant, Rear Admiral Alison Madueke, says his ex-wife faces a number of corruption accusations, which are ruining his reputation.

In August 2023, the United Kingdom announced it would charge Diezani with bribery-related offences.

The alleged crimes occurred when Diezani was Nigeria's oil minister from 2010 to 2015 in President Goodluck Jonathan's government.

Bribes

Diezani also served as the first female president of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The UK said it had obtained evidence suggesting the 63-year-old took bribes in exchange for oil and gas contracts in Nigeria.

It is alleged the suspect enjoyed benefits worth at least $127,000.

The benefits included cash payments, chauffeured vehicles, private jet flights, lavish vacations, and the use of multiple properties in London.

Diezani 'will deny charges'

Other illegally acquired benefits were said to be furniture, renovation of her property, school fees for her son, and designer clothes.

In October, a London court granted Diezani bail. She did not take plea, but her lawyer said she would deny the charges.

Around that time, Nigeria secured an arrest warrant for Diezani, who lives in London.

According to Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), there were 13 counts of money-laundering against the suspect.

'Extended to other countries'

EFCC said the scope of crime extended to the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Nigeria.

It is those allegations that have made the former minister's ex-husband to come out and seek a stop to the use of his name, 'Alison Madueke'.

This week, 80-year-old Rear Admiral Alison Madueke told the High Court in Nigeria's commercial city Lagos that he got married to Diezani in June 1999, and their marriage, which produced a son, ended in May 2015.

The complainant says his ex-wife adopted his surname when she was appointed oil minister in 2010.

Divorce

In 2015, Diezani relocated to London after her marriage ended.

In 2022, a Nigerian court granted divorce to the couple. Admiral had filed for divorce, and Diezani failed to file an objection to the dissolution of their marriage.

Admiral says "though the marriage has been dissolved, Diezani continues to use my name 'Alison Madueke' as her own, without any justification or consent."

Admiral adds that Diezani's continued use of his name has caused him "embarrassment" and a "tarnished reputation" that could cause "financial harm."

'Revert to original surname'

The complainant said in December 2023, he asked Diezani to revert to her original surname "Agama", but she declined.

Admiral is a retired naval officer, who served as the military governor of Anambra and Imo states in Nigeria. He now owns a string of businesses, including shipping.

In many jurisdictions, a man has no right to stop his ex-wife from using his name after divorce, especially if they have children.

However, the man can argue his case if the ex-wife misrepresents herself as a continued spouse, with the aim of getting loans, or for other illicit purposes.

