Several areas in Nigeria’s commercial city of Lagos have seen heavy floods that inundated homes and led to the collapse of a two-storey building that resulted in multiple injuries.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, blamed “inclement weather,” adding that seven victims were rescued alive from the collapsed structure.

The floods that grounded business and commercial activities to a halt on Wednesday followed a 10-hour downpour.

“Upon arrival… it was discovered that a newly constructed two-storey building had collapsed. Three females and four males were rescued alive and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment,” Osanyintolu said.

Submerged vehicles

Social media photos and videos on X showed car owners stuck in deep flood waters after their half-submerged vehicles broke down in fast-moving flood waters.

“Early this morning [Wednesday], seven people were rescued alive from a building in Ewenla, Mushin, that collapsed in the inclement weather,” Osanyintolu said.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid any non-essential travel until the floods abate.

“We are urging the good people of Lagos to remain calm and refrain from any non-essential travel due to the incidence of flash floods across the state,” said Osanyintolu.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.