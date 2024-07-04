Top Nigerian club Rivers United have announced they have agreed to a two-year contract with former Nigerian coach Finidi George.

The 53-year-old previously coached another Nigeria Premier Football League side, Enyimba, guiding them to their ninth championship last year.

George worked under former Super Eagle Head Coach Jose Peseiro and after the latter's contract was not renewed despite leading Nigeria to the final of this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire where they lost to the hosts.

George's immediate task was to get Nigeria's 2026 World Cup qualification campaign back on track after surprise 1-1 draws with Lesotho at home and Zimbabwe.

On June 15, 2024, George confirmed he had resigned from his position as head coach following a1-1 draw against South Africa and a 2-1 loss to Benin Republic, putting Nigeria’s qualification to the World Cup in doubt.

The 53-year-old has now replaced Stanley Eguma, who was in charge of Rivers United for over 16 years.

