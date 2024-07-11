Burkina Faso lawyer and civil society leader, Guy Herve Kam, who was arrested twice this year for alleged "conspiracy," has been released under judicial control.

Kam was freed on Wednesday evening and allowed to go home, his movement Sens ("Serve and not be Served") said in a statement.

Several people considered hostile to the military government led by Captain Ibrahim Traore have been arrested in the capital, Ouagadougou, since two coups rocked the West African country in 2022.

Kam was first arrested in late January at the Ouagadougou airport and detained for four months before being released on May 29 after an appeals court ruling against the arrest.

Alleged conspiracy

But he was immediately rearrested over an alleged conspiracy.

Amnesty International had called Kam's arrest "unfounded" allegations.

Kam was a co-founder of a civil movement that played a leading role in the fall of Burkina Faso's long-serving ruler, Blaise Compaore.

He was also a lawyer for the family of former head of state Thomas Sankara (1983–1987), who was killed in a coup led by his successor, Compaore.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.