Spain won a record fourth European Championship title on Sunday after Mikel Oyarzabal's 87th-minute goal clinched a 2-1 victory over England, whose painful decades-long wait for a major trophy goes on.

Oyarzabal slid in to poke home Marc Cucurella's cross, just when the game at Berlin's Olympiastadion seemed destined for extra-time after the latest show of resilience by England at the tournament.

Substitute Cole Palmer equalised for England in the 73rd minute to cancel out Nico Williams' opener in the 47th minute from 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal's pass.

Spain also won the title in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

