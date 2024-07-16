French football superstar Kylian Mbappe signed a five-year contract with Spanish club Real Madrid on Tuesday.

""I will give my all," said Mbappe after he was presented to a packed-out Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

"#WelcomeMbappé," the club said on X, adding that the 25-year-old's health checkup was also completed.

After the signing, Mbappe was presented with a shirt with his name and No. 9 printed on it by club president Florentino Perez.

Paris-born Mbappe left Paris Saint-Germain after a seven-year stint. He has won six French Ligue 1 titles in seven seasons with PSG, and was the French champion with Monaco in 2017. He also helped France win the 2018 World Cup held in Russia.

Regarded one of the best players in the world, Mbappe scored 256 goals in 308 matches for the PSG to be the club's all-time top scorer.

