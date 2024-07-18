Paul Kagame's thumping general election victory, which extended his more than two decades in power, has drawn congratulations from his fellow African presidents.

Kagame scored 99.15% of the vote, according to partial results by the National Election Commission, to extend his rule by another five years.

Democratic Green Party candidate Frank Habineza got 0.53% of the vote and independent Philippe Mpayimana 0.32%.

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni said he looked forward to collaborating with Kagame for the benefit of their two neighbouring countries.

"Your re-election is a testament to the trust and confidence the people of Rwanda have in your leadership. Uganda recognizes Rwanda as a strategic ally with a shared vision of peace and prosperity," Museveni said in a post on X.

'Sovereign choice'

Kenya's President William Ruto offered Kagame his congratulations and described him as the "sovereign choice of the people of Rwanda".

"I look forward to continuing working with you in regional and Pan-African affairs in strengthening the bonds of solidarity and fraternity between the peoples of Kenya and Rwanda," he said.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al Sisi spoke by phone with Kagame to congratulate him on his win. Sisi emphasised Egypt's commitment to maintaining close coordination with Rwanda.

President Samia Suluhu of Tanzania sent a message stressing the importance of unity in the East African region.

'East Africa unity'

"I look forward to continue working with you in fostering the relations between our two countries and in the pursuit of East Africa’s unity and prosperity," she said on X.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wished Kagame "continued success in your upcoming term".

"May your leadership bring further stability and development to Rwanda," he added.

Kagame was eligible to run in the election due to a 2015 constitutional amendment that allowed him to seek three additional terms. While this amendment permitted Kagame a seven-year term in 2017, it also reduced presidential terms to five years starting in 2024.

