AU leaders meet in Ghana to chart continent's future
Several African Union leaders have convened in Ghana's capital Accra to discuss Africa's future including on education and economy.
African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat is presiding over the AU meeting in Accra, Ghana. / Photo: Reuters
July 18, 2024

Delegates from across Africa convened in Accra on Thursday for the 45th ordinary session of the African Union (AU) executive council.

The meeting, which runs until July 21, aims to assess progress on the continent’s integration agenda and chart a path for building resilient education systems.

The event, themed “Educate an African fit for the 21st century,” underscores the critical role of education in Africa’s development.

AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki said significant strides have been made in peace and security with the operationalisation of the African Union Peace Fund, but there is a need to reduce dependence on international partners.

Renewed efforts

Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, chairperson of the executive council, acknowledged the challenges posed by global crises, but expressed optimism about the continent’s ability to overcome them. He called for renewed efforts to achieve the ambitious goals of Agenda 2063.

Ghana’s Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey highlighted the country’s commitment to advancing Agenda 2063 and emphasised the importance of strengthening African financial institutions.

She also called for harnessing Africa’s potential, particularly in the education sector.

UN Economic Commission for Africa Executive Secretary Claver Gatete stressed the need to transform education systems into drivers of industrial policy and prioritise science, technology, and innovation.

Middle-income trap

He warned against the middle-income trap and urged increased investment in research and development.

The high-level discussions set the stage for the coming days as African leaders work together to shape the continent’s future.

SOURCE:AA
