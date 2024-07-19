AFRICA
Nigerian military bombs eight 'illegal oil refining sites'
The Nigerian military says the airstrikes on ''illegal'' oil refineries were carried out in the oil-rich region of Niger-Delta after suspected illegal oil activities were observed.
Nigerian Air Force says the operations against oil thieves were carried out on July 18. Photo: NAF / Others
July 19, 2024

The Nigerian military has carried out airstrikes on several oil refining sites in the country's oil-producing Niger-Delta region.

This is the latest operation by the Nigerian Air Force against suspected crude oil thieves and illegal refineries as the authorities intensify efforts towards tackling ''activities of crude oil thieves, pipeline vandals and other economic saboteurs.''

The airstrikes were carried out near Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers state in the south of the country on Thursday, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Air Force said in a statement on Friday.

'Canoes destroyed'

''Flying overhead Obenibokiri, a settlement about 15 Km away from Port Harcourt, the crew spotted 8 active Illegal Refining Sites with overhead tanks and one with over 300 piled up sacks containing suspected stolen oil products. These were all effectively destroyed,'' Gabkwet said.

During the mission, the air force crew also ''sighted 6 canoes loaded with suspected stolen oil products, which were subsequently destroyed,'' he added.

Nigeria of one of the top oil producing countries in the world. But its output has declined drastically to around 1.4 million barrels per day partly due to activities of vandals. This has affected the country's economy which relies on oil revenues.

Operations to continue

In the Delta region, where oil fields are located, armed groups frequently carry out attacks on oil facilities and kidnappings for ransom.

However, the authorities have intensified operations against oil thieves and illegal refining facilities in the region with at least 165 illegal refining sites destroyed in June, according to officials.

''Air operations against the activities of oil thieves and other criminals in the Niger Delta and in support of ground forces will continue across the region,'' the Nigerian Air Force added.

