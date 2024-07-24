TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye 'saddened' over Ethiopia's deadly landslide
More than 200 people have died in the landslide in southern Ethiopia with officials saying the death toll could rise.
Türkiye 'saddened' over Ethiopia's deadly landslide
Turkish Foreign Ministry says it is saddened by the loss of lives in Ethiopia's landslide. Photo: AA / Others
July 24, 2024

Türkiye extended condolences to Ethiopia on Tuesday after heavy rain-induced landslides left more than 200 victims dead.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said it is "saddened" by the loss of lives in a statement. "We extend our condolences and sympathies to the people of Ethiopia."

A landslide hit the southern Gofa district Monday, killing more than people, according to a regional government official.

Landslides in southern Ethiopia are recurrent during the rainy season, which runs from June to August. But this is the deadliest in many years.

"As of now, the death toll is set at 229, comprising 148 men and 81 women. Search and rescue e fforts are ongoing," Alemayehu Bawdi, Southern Regional State representative, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Rescue with hands

The death toll might soar further as the disaster site in a remote district is very difficult to access with machinery due to the steep landscape, according to authorities. The rescue efforts started with hand digging, said a district official requesting anonymity.

Another local official, Misikir Mitiku, told state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporate that rescuers are also among the victims, with some going missing during search and rescue efforts.

Following the deadly landslide, Gofa Governor Dagmawi Ayele issued a statement emphasising the need for the community to be better equipped to deal with such disasters in the future.

"The disaster struck just before noon local time, as people gathered to see the aftermath of the heavy rain late Sunday night, and the landslide buried the crowd under rubble," said an official from the Zonal Communications Directorate.

Rescuers, including a local official, teachers, and police officers, were among the dead, he added, noting that the full impact of the landslide has yet to be fully assessed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us