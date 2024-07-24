Mobile internet was re-established in Mauritania early on Wednesday, an AFP journalist saw, after a 22-day blackout linked to protests following the announcement of President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani's re-election.

Demonstrations on the night of July 1 officially left three people dead in the southern city of Kaedi, but families and local media say four people died.

Looting and dozens of arrests were also reported hours after the final provisional results gave Ghazouani a comfortable victory in the first round of the June 29 presidential election.

The authorities did not immediately comment on the mobile internet cut, but the government spokesperson later said it was "necessary" for "security reasons."

Common tactic

Internet restrictions have become a common tactic by governments around the world in the face of protests.

The restoration of mobile internet comes a week before Ghazouani is sworn in for a second term on August 2, having been re-elected with 56.12% of the vote.

His main rival, anti-slavery activist and presidential runner up Biram Dah Abeid, maintains that the vote was "fraudulent" and has called for dialogue to resolve "the post-election crisis that the regime has created."

The aftermath of the 2019 election, which brought Ghazouani to power, was marked by clashes and the arrest of opponents as well as nationals of neighbouring countries accused of taking part in demonstrations.

It was also accompanied by a 10-day internet blackout.

