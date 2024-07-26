AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa detains scores of Libyans after raid on 'military camp'
Television footage from the scene showed a heavy police presence outside the suspected camp, which included green military-style tents and sandbags.
South Africa detains scores of Libyans after raid on 'military camp'
Police authorities say suspects are being investigated for any criminal activity. / Photo: Reuters
July 26, 2024

South Africa has detained 95 Libyans after a raid on a farm that appeared to have been used as a military camp.

Police spokesman Donald Mdhluli said on Friday those held were being taken in for questioning following the morning operation near Witbank in the northeastern province of Mpumalanga, about 360 kilometres (220 miles) east of Johannesburg.

"Ninety-five Libyans have been taken in after a raid," Mdhluli told AFP.

"The site was said to be a training camp for a security company, but it is a military base by the looks of things."

Detained for questioning

The owner of the security company was a South African national, Mdhluli said, without providing further details.

"We are not arresting them now, but we are taking them in for questioning and will investigate any criminal activity," he said.

Television footage from the scene showed a heavy police presence outside the suspected camp, which included green military-style tents and sandbags.

It was not immediately clear whether the Libyans were affiliated with any group.

Libya is still struggling to recover from years of war and chaos after the 2011 overthrow of longtime leader Moamer Kadhafi.

Although relative calm has returned to the oil-rich country in the past four years, clashes periodically occur between armed groups.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us