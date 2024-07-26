The Ethiopian parliament has declared a three-day national mourning period starting Saturday in response to a devastating landslide in the southern Gofa zone, which claimed nearly 260 lives earlier this week.

During the mourning period, the Ethiopian national flag will be flown at half-mast across the country, on Ethiopian ships, and at embassies and consulates worldwide, according to an official statement.

The House of Peoples' Representatives of Ethiopia also extended its condolences to the victims' families and the Ethiopian people, aiming to honor the memory of those who perished in the tragedy.

As of now, 257 deaths have been confirmed, with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warning that the toll could rise to 500.

Urgent evacuation

The devastation, caused by heavy rains on July 21 and 22 in Gezei Gofa Woreda, has left over 15,000 people in urgent need of evacuation, according to the UN office.

In addition, a separate landslide in southwestern Keffa killed three family members and displaced at least 24 people, according to local outlet Addis Standard.

Fundraising activities are ongoing nationwide to support those affected by the disaster.

Landslides in southern Ethiopia are a recurrent issue during the rainy season, which lasts from June to August.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.