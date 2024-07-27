SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Olympics: FIFA rejects Argentina VAR complaint against Morocco
Argentina lost Wednesday's match with a final score of 2-1 to Morocco.
Olympics: FIFA rejects Argentina VAR complaint against Morocco
Cristian Medina of Argentina in action with Zakaria El Ouahdi of Morocco. Photo / Reuters
July 27, 2024

FIFA, the world's soccer governing body, has rejected Argentina's complaints over a last-minute equalizer being ruled out in the Summer Olympics' opening match against Morocco, the head of Argentina's soccer association (AFA) said on Saturday.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee rejected the protest filed regarding the events that occurred in the match against Morocco," AFA President Claudio "Chiqui" Tapia said on X, saying he is seeking explanations for the ruling.

Argentina lost Wednesday's match, the Paris Olympics' men 's soccer opening game, with a final score of 2-1 to Morocco.

The match was initially suspended with a 2-2 draw as a group of fans broke onto the pitch, and two hours later the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled out Argentina's final goal.

Fans invasion

Organizers of the Paris Olympics said on Thursday they were working to determine what caused the fans to break onto the pitch.

"In defense of our rights, AFA will ask on what grounds the decision was made and evaluate the relevant appeals," Tapia said.

Soccer commands a devoted following in Argentina, which has notched th ree World Cup victories - the latest against France in 2022.

Argentina also won the Americas' top continental league earlier this month, beating Colombia in another chaotic final in Miami and scoring a record 16th victory in the Copa America.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us