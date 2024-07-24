Chaos and confusion reigned on Wednesday as Morocco beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening game of the men's Olympic football tournament, but only after a late equaliser for the South American side was disallowed and the final minutes were played out in an empty stadium following crowd trouble.

Argentina thought they had escaped from the Group B match in Saint-Etienne with a 2-2 draw when Cristian Medina scored in the 16th minute of added time.

But as their players celebrated, projectiles including bottles and plastic cups rained down from the stands and several spectators entered the pitch, with the referee promptly blowing the whistle.

The teams left the playing area, but the referee had not blown for full-time and the outcome of the match was completely unclear until the sides finally reappeared two hours later to play out three more minutes in a stadium that was by now emptied of spectators.

Undignified start

Medina's goal was eventually disallowed for offside following a VAR review, and Morocco held on to claim all three points.

It was an undignified start to the sporting action at the Paris Games, and a bad day all round for Argentina, whose players were booed as they emerged onto the pitch and during the national anthems by the crowd, most of whom were supporting Morocco.

That welcome came after Argentina players were filmed singing racist chants following their victory in the recent Copa America.

Argentina are looking to win men's football gold for the third time after successes in 2004 and 2008, but Javier Mascherano's side trailed 2-0 following a brace by Soufiane Rahimi.

Messi rejected call-up

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi, the Paris Saint-Germain full-back who is one of the biggest names featuring in the tournament, set up Rahimi for the opener at the end of a fine move in first-half stoppage time.

The reigning African Under-23 champions doubled their lead six minutes into the second half from the penalty spot, UAE-based forward Rahimi stroking in the spot-kick after Ilias Akhomach was brought down.

Argentina coach Mascherano, who starred in the teams that won gold in Athens and Beijing, had at one point hoped to persuade Lionel Messi to feature among the three permitted overage players in his squad otherwise limited to those under 23.

Messi opted not to come to the Paris Games, and the biggest names in their side here were Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez and captain Nicolas Otamendi, the Benfica defender.

Frantic final seconds

Simeone, son of former Argentina star Diego, came off the bench to pull one back midway through the second half.

Medina then thought he had saved a point in the 106th minute as he nodded in after Otamendi and Bruno Amione had both hit the woodwork in a frantic few seconds of action, only for Argentina to be denied.

Group B rivals Iraq and Ukraine meet later in Lyon.

Silver medallists in Tokyo three years ago, Spain opened their bid for gold with a 2-1 win over Uzbekistan in Group C at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Penalties

The Spain team featured two members of their Euro 2024-winning squad in Alex Baena and Fermin Lopez, but it was Marc Pubill who gave them the lead just before the half-hour mark.

Uzbekistan had chances and drew level from the penalty spot in first-half added time following a foul by Pau Cubarsi, with Roma forward Eldor Shomurodov converting the kick.

Cubarsi, the 17-year-old Barcelona prodigy, had been booked early on and did not reappear for the second half.

Sergio Gomez then had a penalty saved early in the second half, but the former Manchester City player netted Spain's winner just after the hour mark as he fired in from Juan Miranda's cutback.

Egypt, Dominican Republic draw

Group rivals Egypt and the Dominican Republic drew 0-0.

The pick of Wednesday's later games sees hosts France face the United States in Marseille in Group A, with Thierry Henry's team hoping to win a medal despite failing in their attempts to enroll the services of Kylian Mbappe.

New Zealand defeated Guinea 2-1 in the same section with Plymouth Argyle's Ben Waine getting the winner.

