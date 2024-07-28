Congolese and Ugandan troops rescued 23 women and minors who were abducted by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, during a joint military operation in eastern DR-Congo, according to the military.

The rescue followed fighting with the rebels near the Malibongo River in northern Tokomeka in the eastern province of Ituri, Bilal Katamba, spokesperson for Uganda's military Mountain Division, said in a statement.

The abductees were taken to the Uganda army's tactical headquarters in Luna, Ituri Province, he said.

Among the minors were three infants under the age of 1, who are severely malnourished.

Emergency care

"A joint medical team is providing emergency care to save their lives. The mothers are also receiving basic medical treatment in the field," said Katamba.

Congolese and Ugandan forces launched a joint military offensive in 2021 to flush out the ADF, which was founded in the 1990s by several opposition movements in Uganda to topple the government of President Yoweri Museveni.

The group pledged allegiance to the Daesh/ISIS terror group in 2019.

