AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Army rescues 23 people from ADF rebels in DRC
DRC and Ugandan joint forces have rescued 23 people abducted by ADF rebels in eastern DRC.
Army rescues 23 people from ADF rebels in DRC
The abductees, 23 in number, were women and children, Ugandan authorities said. / Photo: TRT World
July 28, 2024

Congolese and Ugandan troops rescued 23 women and minors who were abducted by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, during a joint military operation in eastern DR-Congo, according to the military.

The rescue followed fighting with the rebels near the Malibongo River in northern Tokomeka in the eastern province of Ituri, Bilal Katamba, spokesperson for Uganda's military Mountain Division, said in a statement.

The abductees were taken to the Uganda army's tactical headquarters in Luna, Ituri Province, he said.

Among the minors were three infants under the age of 1, who are severely malnourished.

Emergency care

"A joint medical team is providing emergency care to save their lives. The mothers are also receiving basic medical treatment in the field," said Katamba.

Congolese and Ugandan forces launched a joint military offensive in 2021 to flush out the ADF, which was founded in the 1990s by several opposition movements in Uganda to topple the government of President Yoweri Museveni.

The group pledged allegiance to the Daesh/ISIS terror group in 2019.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us