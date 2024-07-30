The Democratic Republic of Congo has accused neighbouring Rwanda on Monday of jamming global positioning systems (GPS) in eastern Congo and conducting “spoofing” cyberattacks.

These “dangerous” interferences observed in the GPS of aircraft is putting flights at risk as they arrive or depart Goma International Airport and other key areas of North Kivu province, including Beni, Butembo, Kibumba and Kanyabayonga, the Communications Ministry said in a statement.

“These acts seriously compromise the safety of civil air transport, posing a significant risk to all flights, including commercial airlines. In addition, they endanger the essential humanitarian missions carried out to support the local populations, victims of the violence," it said.

Tense relations

A technical investigation carried out by the relevant services confirmed that the jamming is the work of the Rwanda Defense Force (RDF), the ministry said.

Rwanda has yet to comment on the accusations. In the past, it denied allegations of involvement in the security situation in DRC.

Relations between the two countries have been tense since 2021 after Kinshasa accused Kigali of backing M23 rebels fighting in the east, a claim dismissed by Kigali.

The Congolese government said it has referred the matter to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a specialised agency of the UN that coordinates the principles and techniques of international air navigation.

“The government strongly condemns these acts, which constitute serious violations of international law.”

