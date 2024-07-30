AFRICA
2 MIN READ
DRC accuses Rwanda of putting flights at risk with GPS jamming
DR Congo says Rwanda's actions “seriously compromise the safety of civil air transport, posing a significant risk to all flights, including commercial airlines.''
DRC accuses Rwanda of putting flights at risk with GPS jamming
DRC says the alleged jamming of GPS by Rwanda puts all flights at risks. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 30, 2024

The Democratic Republic of Congo has accused neighbouring Rwanda on Monday of jamming global positioning systems (GPS) in eastern Congo and conducting “spoofing” cyberattacks.

These “dangerous” interferences observed in the GPS of aircraft is putting flights at risk as they arrive or depart Goma International Airport and other key areas of North Kivu province, including Beni, Butembo, Kibumba and Kanyabayonga, the Communications Ministry said in a statement.

“These acts seriously compromise the safety of civil air transport, posing a significant risk to all flights, including commercial airlines. In addition, they endanger the essential humanitarian missions carried out to support the local populations, victims of the violence," it said.

Tense relations

A technical investigation carried out by the relevant services confirmed that the jamming is the work of the Rwanda Defense Force (RDF), the ministry said.

Rwanda has yet to comment on the accusations. In the past, it denied allegations of involvement in the security situation in DRC.

Relations between the two countries have been tense since 2021 after Kinshasa accused Kigali of backing M23 rebels fighting in the east, a claim dismissed by Kigali.

The Congolese government said it has referred the matter to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a specialised agency of the UN that coordinates the principles and techniques of international air navigation.

“The government strongly condemns these acts, which constitute serious violations of international law.”

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us