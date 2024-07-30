Some 200 firefighters and support staff from South Africa arrived in Alberta, Canada on Monday to help battle the wildfires sweeping through Alberta's Jasper National Park.

The contingent sang traditional South African music, and danced upon their arrival in the Edmonton International Airport.

Their arrival comes as Canadian authorities reported that progress has been made in suppressing fires in Jasper. Still, officials have said that the fire may continue to burn for months.

Parks Canada, the government agency that manages the country's national parks, said it is the largest wildfire in more than 100 years in the park.

In 2023, 215 firefighters came to Canada from South Africa to help fight the fires in the Vanderhoof-Fort St. James fire zone.

