UN chief calls for more effort to fight child trafficking
UN Chief Antonio Guterres has urged for more concerted effort to help combat child trafficking.
UN chief Antonio Guterres also urged a commitment to a future where every child is safe and free. / Photo: AA  / Others
July 30, 2024

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged intensified global efforts on Tuesday to combat child trafficking on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

Highlighting the vulnerability of children, Guterres said: "On this World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, we focus on the most vulnerable among us – children."

"Children account for one-third of trafficking victims, suffering unspeakable abuse – whether they are forced into labour, sold off as brides, recruited as soldiers, or coerced into criminal activities," he said.

Emphasising the rising inequalities and globalisation as factors complicating the fight against trafficking, Guterres highlighted the role of online platforms in exposing children to exploitation.

'Intensify efforts'

"The physical and psychological scars of these crimes persist long into adulthood, robbing them of their innocence, futures and fundamental rights," he said.

Noting the importance of tackling the root causes of exploitation, Guterres said: "We must strengthen protection responses – including child-sensitive justice mechanisms, raise awareness, support unaccompanied children on the move, provide care for survivors and tackle the root causes of exploitation by helping vulnerable families."

"I call upon governments, civil society, and the private sector, including tech companies, to intensify their efforts and collaboration so that no child is victimised and no trafficker goes unpunished," he said.

Guterres also urged a commitment to a future where every child is safe and free.

