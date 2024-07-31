Sudan’s military said its top commander, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, survived a drone attack on a military graduation ceremony that killed five people in the country’s east.

The military said in a statement that the attack by two drones took place in Gebeit, a town in eastern Sudan, after the ceremony was concluded.

Military chief Burhan, who was attending, was not hurt, according to Lt. Col. Hassan Ibrahim, from the military spokesman's office.

Sudan has been torn by war for more than a year between the military and a powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces.

Eastern stronghold

With righting in the capital, Khartoum, the military and government leadership largely operates out of eastern Sudan near the Red Sea Coast.

The drone attack is the latest in a string of such attacks on army locations in recent months, and the closest to Port Sudan.

The RSF has not claimed responsibility for any of them, and did not comment on Tuesday's incident.

The strike comes a day after the army-aligned foreign ministry conditionally accepted a U.S. invitation to talks in Switzerland in August.

The RSF responded to the ministry's statement saying it would only negotiate with the army and not with those who make up a large part of the civil service.

