AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan's Burhan rules out peace talks after assassination attempt
General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan survived a drone attack in Gebeit, a town in eastern Sudan, after a military graduation ceremony was concluded.
Sudan's Burhan rules out peace talks after assassination attempt
Head of Sudan's armed forces Abdel Fattah al-Burhan greets officers after drone strike hit an army base in Gebit . Photo / Reuters
July 31, 2024

Sudan's army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Wednesday that the army will not negotiate with the paramilitary Rapid Support forces and did not fear drones.

He made the remarks after surviving a drone strike targeted at an eastern Sudanese army base during his visit.

In a statement, the military said that the attack by two drones took place in Gebeit, a town in eastern Sudan, after a military graduation ceremony was concluded.

General Burhan, who was attending, was not hurt, according to Lt. Col. Hassan Ibrahim, from the military spokesman's office.

Invitation for talks

Sudan has been torn by war for more than a year between the military and a powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces.

The latest strike came after the army-aligned foreign ministry conditionally accepted a US invitation to talks in Switzerland in August. The RSF responded to the ministry's statement on Tuesday saying it would only negotiate with the army.

On Wednesday an RSF official blamed the drone strike on extremist elements.

"The RSF has nothing to do with the drones that targeted Gibeit today...they are the result of internal disagreements," legal adviser Mohamed al-Mukhtar told Reuters.

Previous efforts to mediate the confli ct have failed to secure a lasting ceasefire, and many Sudanese consider the talks in Switzerland as the best opportunity to negotiate an end to the war.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us