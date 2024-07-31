Kenya has confirmed its first case of Mpox, the health ministry has said.

It said the case was detected at Taita Taveta border point with neighbouring Tanzania on an individual who was travelling from Uganda to Rwanda through Kenya, without providing any further details.

The disease is caused by the monkeypox virus and spreads through close contact, causing flu-like symptoms and a painful rash. Most cases are mild but it can kill.

In a statement, Kenya's health ministry said high population movement among East African neighbours poses a "significant risk for regional transmission".

Wash hands

It advised Kenyans to be vigilant and wash hands often in order to reduce risk of infection.

"If you have symptoms, seek health advice and avoid close contact with other persons and visit the nearest health facility for management," it urged.

The authorities said efforts were underway to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread of the disease.

The virus is endemic to the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as forested areas in East Africa.

