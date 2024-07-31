AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Mpox: First case confirmed in Kenya
The health ministry said high population movement among East African neighbours poses a "significant risk for regional transmission".
Mpox: First case confirmed in Kenya
Mpox spreads between people primarily through close contact. Photo / Reuters
July 31, 2024

Kenya has confirmed its first case of Mpox, the health ministry has said.

It said the case was detected at Taita Taveta border point with neighbouring Tanzania on an individual who was travelling from Uganda to Rwanda through Kenya, without providing any further details.

The disease is caused by the monkeypox virus and spreads through close contact, causing flu-like symptoms and a painful rash. Most cases are mild but it can kill.

In a statement, Kenya's health ministry said high population movement among East African neighbours poses a "significant risk for regional transmission".

Wash hands

It advised Kenyans to be vigilant and wash hands often in order to reduce risk of infection.

"If you have symptoms, seek health advice and avoid close contact with other persons and visit the nearest health facility for management," it urged.

The authorities said efforts were underway to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread of the disease.

The virus is endemic to the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as forested areas in East Africa.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us