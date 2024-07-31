TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president, Malian counterpart discuss counterterrorism cooperation
Ankara determined to advance cooperation with Mali in health, energy, agriculture, industry, technology, education, trade, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish president, Malian counterpart discuss counterterrorism cooperation
Erdogan expressed Türkiye's determination to advance cooperation with Mali in health, energy, agriculture, industry, technology, education, and trade, the statement said. / Photo: AA Archive
July 31, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken over the phone with Mali’s President Assimi Goita and discussed cooperation in the fight against terrorism and other issues.

“During the call, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Mali, cooperation in the fight against terrorism, and regional and global issues were discussed,” according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Wednesday.

Erdogan expressed Türkiye's determination to advance cooperation with Mali in health, energy, agriculture, industry, technology, education, and trade, the statement said.

He urged Mali to take steps to end Fetullah Terrorist Organisation's (FETO) activities in the country and extradite its members to Türkiye.

FETO and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Erdogan also reiterated Türkiye's support for Mali in combatting terrorism and maintaining regional peace and stability.

Mali has been fighting an insurgency linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh terror since 2012 when unrest erupted in the north of the country.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us