South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) has begun a six-day meeting to reflect on the outcome of the May 29 election, which saw the party lose its majority advantage in parliament.

President Ramaphosa’s ANC, for the first time in 30 years, had to forge an alliance with opposition political parties to make the 50% mark needed to form a government.

The ANC's first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, said the party’s head of elections, Mdumiseni Ntuli, is expected to report back on the reflections of the elections.

The ANC will also examine the factors that led to losing its majority and forcing it to form a government of national unity with other political parties.

“We will then look at governance, what affects the people, and what step are we going to take—what steps have already been taken to do what we have said we want to do,” explains Mokonyane.

The six-day meeting of the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) began on Thursday, July 1, in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.