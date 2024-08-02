BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
3 MIN READ
Zambia, Burundi sign deals on education, child development
Zambian President Hichilema says he wants to see better utilisation of the Tanganyika Corridor, a link between the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Great Lakes region, to enhance trade and connectivity.
Zambia, Burundi sign deals on education, child development
Zambian and Burundian presidents signed six bilateral agreements. Photo: Hichilema/X / Others
August 2, 2024

Zambia and Burundi signed six bilateral agreements Thursday to boost cooperation in various fields, including agriculture and security.

The agreements were signed at State House in Lusaka, Zambia’s capital, after the country’s President Hakainde Hichilema and Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye held official talks.

The agreements are in the areas of enhancing commercial cooperation, social welfare and child development systems and agriculture and agriculture research.

The two countries will also collaborate in the education sphere under an agreement between the University of Zambia and the University of Burundi, the extradition of fugitives and criminals under a security agreement, and in fisheries and livestock.

In a preliminary session of the two leaders’ talks, Hichilema and Ndayishimiye reflected on the ties between their countries, calling for the exploration of more trade and investment opportunities with a spillover effect to the rest of the subregion.

Utilising waters

Hichilema said he wanted to see better utilization of the Tanganyika Corridor, a link between the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Great Lakes region, to enhance trade and connectivity.

Hichilema, who also chairs the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Authority, a role he will hand over to Ndayishimiye in Bujumbura this October, also called for enhanced peace, security and stability as a harbinger for development and economic transformation.

Ndayishimiye called for increased cooperation between the two countries targeting agriculture and mining, as both countries are rich in natural resources which can be mutually utilized to improve livelihoods.

Ndayishimiye is in the southern African nation on a three-day visit at Hichilema’s invitation.

He will address the Zambian National Assembly on Friday and grace the country’s 96th Agriculture and Commercial Show on Saturday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us