Cameroon declared non-compliant by world's anti-doping body
Cameroon joins Russia on the list of anti-doping agencies that are non-compliant with the world anti-doping code.
Cameroon failed to meet a deadline for addressing concerns by WADA. Photo / Reuters
August 6, 2024

Cameroon's anti-doping body has been ruled non-compliant, the World Anti-Doping Agency said on Monday.

WADA gave Cameroon's National Anti-Doping Organisation four months to address its concerns about non-conformities in the country's anti-doping programme but said it failed to do so.

"At the end of the watch-list period, the non-conformities were still not corrected," WADA said in a statement.

Cameroon joins Russia on the list of NADOs that are non-compliant with the world anti-doping code.

SOURCE:Reuters
