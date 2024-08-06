By Pauline Odhiambo

If nostalgia is the key to unlocking the beauty of old memories, then Olaniyi Omotayo’s art may be the vessel that takes us back into time. Olaniyi creates art which has the feel and look of old photos.

His subject are charmingly-depicted in retro styles that speak volumes in unembellished heritage.

“I decided to paint my subjects in a vintage theme in order to bring out the beauty of African culture,” the Nigerian artist tells TRT Afrika.

“In the early stages of my career, I was just painting randomly but at some point, I started creating pieces that can stand the test of time and also represent the black community as a whole.”

A self-taught artist, Olaniyi or ‘Niyi’ as he is better-known, created his own unique style to reflect his artistic expression

‘Impastorealism’

“‘Impastorealism’ is a term I came up with to describe my art which is a fusion of realism and impasto styles,” 28-year old Niyi explains. “I didn't officially study art but I do a lot research online where I’ve learnt different art styles.”

Impasto is a technique where paint is laid on thickly to give a painting texture and an almost 3D effect, according to Artists & Illustrators platform. With this technique, the paint holds the imprint of the artist’s brush or palette knife.

In realism, subjects are painted in a naturalistic manner. The term is also used to generally describe artworks painted in a realistic, almost-photographic way.

“I am currently working on a series that highlights the idea of strength in unity within the black community,” says Niyi. “One of the pieces I am working on includes people that look like brothers sailing to a particular destination.”

Inspirational art

“This piece can be interpreted in many ways based on individual ideologies but my intention is to inspire people to know who they are and what they are capable of,” he adds.

Life as an artist has also had its fair share of hurdles for the Lagos-based creator who nonetheless manages to find inspiration in between painting sales.

“There are times when my paintings sell really well but there are other times when sales are slow,” says Niyi. “Not making as many sales is an opportunity to develop my skill and create something better.”

This mindset is perhaps reflected in another one of his paintings titled “The Rhythm of Self-Assurance which was inspired by music.

“I came across some of Jimi Hendrix’s music recently and was lost in the melody of his instruments,” Niyi explains. “His music is over 50 years ago and it is still so inspiring today, so I wanted to create a piece of art in honour of his legend.”

‘Fire’ comics

Honouring legendary figures through his artist has always been Niyi’s nature.

As a boy, he would spend hours drawing some of the iconic comic book heroes that made his childhood colourful, often getting scolded by his parents for drawing in his textbooks. “

When I was in secondary school I used to draw these comic books featuring Superman, Spiderman and other characters I made up,” he recalls. “I used to hide them but one day my mum discovered where I had hidden by sketchbooks and instead of just scolding, she set them on fire.”

Heartbroken, Niyi didn’t draw or paint for at least six months.

“That period was hell for me because I felt like I had lost everything,” he tells TRT Afrika. “But I eventually drawing and painting again, and mum had no choice but to just let me do my thing.”

Niyi’s adds that his mother is now his biggest fan – cheering him on as he showcases his art in various galleries including the reputable Alexis Gallery in Lagos, and Mitochondria Gallery in Texas, USA.

Many of his pieces have sold for thousands of dollars.

Humble beginnings

But Niyi’s artist skill was first honed while studying business administration at the Adekunle Ajashin University in Ondo State where he graduated with first class honours.

“I did my first commissioned artwork at university, and that’s when I realised I could actually make money from my talent,” he says. “That really boosted my self-esteem and pushed me into making a career out of it.”

After graduating in 2018, Niyi moved to Lagos to improve his chances of exposure.

“Lagos is a place where the art market is very broad. Moving here is one of the best decision I’ve ever made because there a lot galleries that has helped me broaden my knowledge and get more experienced in the art market.”

Africa’s fine art market was valued at just over $1.8 billion as of December 2022, according to 2023 Africa Wealth Report. This was the combined value of art traded at auction in a year where works by contemporary artists born in Africa generated $63 million at auction.

Niyi’s advice to aspiring artists: “If you want something, go for it. It’s better to try and fail than to live in regret of not trying at all."

