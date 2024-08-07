South Africa's Tyla, Nigerian Afrobeats stars clash again in MTV awards
South Africa’s singing sensation Tyla will again go head-to-head with Nigerian Afrobeats giants in the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards scheduled for September 11.

The ‘Water’ crooner is nominated in the Best Afrobeats category alongside Nigerian stars Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, and Tems.

The African stars collectively must surmount stiff competition from American entertainers Chris Brown and Usher, who are both nominated in the Afrobeats category.

Usher is nominated for his collaboration with Nigerian record producer, singer, and songwriter Pheelz in the single "Ruin.”

Competition from abroad

Chris Brown for his part, is nominated after collaborating with Nigerian entertainers Davido and Lojay in the single "Sensational.”

Grammy-winning Tyla is also in awards contention in the Best New Artiste and Best Rhythm & Blues Artiste categories, where she goes up against iconic singers such as Alicia Keys and Usher.

Global superstar Taylor Swift leads the pack with 10 nominations, including Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year.

The 2024 VMAs will take place in the United States on September 11 at the USB Arena in New York.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
