Ethiopia securities exchange to 'start operations in October'
Ethiopia is expected to roll out its securities exchange in October, a few months after the Horn of Africa nation floated its currency.
The establishment of a bourse is part of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's push to open up the country to greater private investment. / Photo: Reuters
August 8, 2024

Ethiopia's securities exchange is expected to start operations in October, its chief executive was quoted as saying by state-affiliated media on Thursday.

The establishment of a bourse is part of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's push to open up the country – which is heavily controlled by the state – to greater private investment.

All human resource and technological requirements for the bourse will be in place by October, the bourse's CEO Tilahun Esmael Kassahun was quoted as saying by Fana Broadcasting.

Abiy said in February that the government was discussing the sale of 10% of state-owned telecoms company Ethio Telecom via the stock exchange.

Command economy

Ethio Telecom held a monopoly before a consortium led by Kenya's Safaricom won the country's first private telecoms licence and started commercial operations in 2022.

Ethiopia's economy is still grappling with the legacy of being a command economy for decades, but Abiy's push since 2018 towards more private sector involvement has been notable for being more ambitious than previous attempts at opening up.

In late July, Ethiopia floated its currency ahead of securing International Monetary Fund support, a step that needed to happen before a long-delayed debt restructuring could begin.

SOURCE:Reuters
