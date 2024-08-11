Tanzanian police on Sunday announced a ban on a planned youth gathering of the main opposition party Chadema, accusing them of planning violent demonstrations.

Chadema's youth wing had announced on Saturday that about 10,000 youngsters were expected to meet in the southwestern city of Mbeya to mark International Youth Day on Monday under the slogan "Take charge of your future."

But Awadh Haji, police chief in charge of operations and training, said the force had "clear indications that their aim is not to celebrate the International Youth Day but to initiate and engage in violence."

His statement made reference to the "youth of Kenya", apparently referring to weeks of anti-government demonstrations in the neighbouring East African country led mainly by young Kenyans.

Ban on 'any form of public gathering'

"Police have decided to ban any form of internal and public gathering or demonstrations which go under the name of marking the youth day," Haji said, warning that they would lead to a breach of the peace.

Chadema officials condemned the decision, and called on President Samia Suluhu Hassan to intervene, accusing police of already trying to block party convoys heading to Mbeya and making some arrests.

Since taking the helm in 2021 after the sudden death of President John Magufuli, Hassan has moved away from her predecessor's authoritarian policies and embarked on political reforms, including relaxing some restrictions on the media and the opposition.

In January 2023, she lifted a ban on opposition rallies imposed in 2016 by Magufuli, in an overture to political rivals seeking the restoration of democratic traditions.

'Strange ways'

"President Samia, don't bring Magufuli's strange ways. International Youth Day is celebrated globally. Why are your police blocking Chadema youth on the road and arresting them?" Chadema deputy chairperson Tundu Lissu said on X, formerly Twitter.

He vowed Monday's event would go ahead. "This is not a time to stay silent, be afraid, or just talk. It's a time to stand up and be counted. Let's raise our voices with all our strength!"

Lissu, a former presidential candidate, had returned to Tanzania soon after Hassan lifted the ban, ending five years spent largely in exile following a 2017 assassination bid.

In March 2022, Chadema leader Freeman Mbowe was freed seven months after being arrested just hours before the party was to hold a public forum to demand constitutional reforms.

'Illegal actions'

Chadema's Secretary-General John Mnyika also called on Hassan and the police to "stop illegal actions."

"These blockades and arrests are against political rights and show disrespect to the reforms you claim to stand for," Mnyika posted on X.

Tanzania is due to hold presidential and parliamentary polls late next year.

