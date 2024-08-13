Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo received a hero's welcome in Botswana's capital Gaborone on Tuesday.

Tebogo, who won gold medal in the 200 metres men's race in the recent Paris Olympic Games, was received at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport by President Mokgweetsi Masisi and First Lady Jane Masisi.

Botswana also won a silver medal in the 4x400m at the Paris Olympics. Tebogo played a crucial role in the win.

On August 9, Botswana announced a half working day to honour Tebogo's Olympic victory.

Fourth-fastest time in history

The 21-year-old became the first African athlete to win the 200 metres Olympic gold medal in history.

Tebogo completed the 200-metre stretch in 19.46 seconds to post the fourth-fastest time in history.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.