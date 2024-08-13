SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Botswana's Tebogo gets hero's welcome after Olympic win
Botswana's Letsile Tebogo was warmly received in the capital Gaborone on Tuesday after his Olympic heroics.
Botswana's Tebogo gets hero's welcome after Olympic win
 On August 9, 2024, Botswana announced a half working day to honour Tebogo's Olympic victory.  / Photo: Government of Botswana / Others
August 13, 2024

Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo received a hero's welcome in Botswana's capital Gaborone on Tuesday.

Tebogo, who won gold medal in the 200 metres men's race in the recent Paris Olympic Games, was received at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport by President Mokgweetsi Masisi and First Lady Jane Masisi.

Botswana also won a silver medal in the 4x400m at the Paris Olympics. Tebogo played a crucial role in the win.

On August 9, Botswana announced a half working day to honour Tebogo's Olympic victory.

Fourth-fastest time in history

The 21-year-old became the first African athlete to win the 200 metres Olympic gold medal in history.

Tebogo completed the 200-metre stretch in 19.46 seconds to post the fourth-fastest time in history.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us