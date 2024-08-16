180 players from 17 African countries will compete in a continental electronics games championship in Morocco.

The nation's commercial hub, Casablanca, will host the African eSports Championships (AEC24) from August 17 to 21.

For the competitors, it’s an opportunity to secure a coveted spot at the World eSports Championships in Riyadh this November.

The opening ceremony, however, takes place on August 16 at Casablanca's Mohammed V Sports Complex.

Potential for African eSports

The athletes will battle it out across five intense categories: CS2 Open, CS2 Women, MLBB Open, MLBB Women, and PubG Mobile.

Organisers say the AEC24 “is a celebration of the collective growth and potential of African eSports.”

With over 20 member African countries, AEC provides Africa’s youth on the continent the needed opportunity to be identified, trained, and compete on a Pan-African level and to showcase their talents to global audiences,” organisers said.

"Casablanca will become the epicentre of African eSports as the continent’s best athletes will compete for national glory and secure a spot at the World Esports Championshipin Riyadh this November, and a chance to claim their share of the $100,000 prize pool," the International eSports Federation said in a statement.

