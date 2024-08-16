AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa continues search for French rugby player lost at sea
Medhi Narjissi was part of the French U-18 team in South Africa for a tournament featuring the hosts, England, Ireland and Georgia.
South Africa continues search for French rugby player lost at sea
Drones and helicopters have been deployed to aid in the search. Photo: National Sea Rescue Institute / Others
August 16, 2024

South African authorities say the search for missing French under-18 rugby player Medhi Narjissi is continuing in Cape Town.

Government media, SABC, reported a rip current swept away Narjissi while swimming with some teammates at Diaz Beach, Cape Point, about a week ago.

The player was part of the French U-18 team in South Africa for a tournament featuring the hosts, England, Ireland and Georgia.

France has subsequently withdrawn from the U18 International Series.

'Difficult time'

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, says Emergency Medical Services and the Metro Rescue Squad are on standby to assist police in their ongoing search.

"Thoughts, care, and compassion are with the family, friends, and the rugby team of the missing teenager in this difficult time. French authorities and authorities of the City of Cape Town Tourism are assisting with counselling and logistics,” said Lambinon.

SA Rugby added that it is offering support to French rugby and the family of Narjissi.

Drones and helicopters have been deployed to aid in the search.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us