South African authorities say the search for missing French under-18 rugby player Medhi Narjissi is continuing in Cape Town.

Government media, SABC, reported a rip current swept away Narjissi while swimming with some teammates at Diaz Beach, Cape Point, about a week ago.

The player was part of the French U-18 team in South Africa for a tournament featuring the hosts, England, Ireland and Georgia.

France has subsequently withdrawn from the U18 International Series.

'Difficult time'

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, says Emergency Medical Services and the Metro Rescue Squad are on standby to assist police in their ongoing search.

"Thoughts, care, and compassion are with the family, friends, and the rugby team of the missing teenager in this difficult time. French authorities and authorities of the City of Cape Town Tourism are assisting with counselling and logistics,” said Lambinon.

SA Rugby added that it is offering support to French rugby and the family of Narjissi.

Drones and helicopters have been deployed to aid in the search.

