South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Defence Minister Angie Motshekga to serve as acting president on Saturday while he travels to Zimbabwe for a regional summit, his office said on its website.

Ramaphosa is visiting Harare to take part in a summit of the Southern African Development Community.

South African constitution requires that a senior member of the executive assumes presidential duties when the President is out of the country.

Ramaphosa's office says Angie Motshekga will lead the country while he is away for a regional summit in neighbouring Zimbabwe.

This is the second time she has been appointed as acting president. The first was in 2021 when President Ramaphosa travelled to Zambia for the funeral of former President Kenneth Kaunda.

The latest move by President Ramaphosa comes on the heels of the country's first coalition government since the end of apartheid in 1994.

This is the first time he has temporarily handed over power to another official under the coalition government. Angie Motshekga is a longstanding member of Ramaphosa's ANC party.

Coalition government

The ANC party, which has been governing South Africa since the collapse of apartheid, lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in general elections held in May, forcing it to form the Government of National Unity with other political parties.

The political atmosphere in one of Africa's biggest economies remains tense since the elections, with rivalry between former President Jacob Zuma and Ramaphosa simmering.

Zuma had abandoned the ANC, which he had led in the past, and backed MK party during the elections, cutting into ANC's traditional share of parliamentary seats. Angered by Zuma's actions, the ANC announced his expulsion last month.

Issues at summit

The heads of state and government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are gathering in Zimbabwe’s capital on Saturday for the 44th summit of the bloc.

The summit will be held under the theme "Promoting innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an industrialized SADC."

The summit will see Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa assuming the chair of the 16-member bloc, taking over from Angola’s President Joao Lourenco.

The summit is also expected to discuss the rising issue of mpox outbreaks in several countries in the continent as well as regional peace and security.

