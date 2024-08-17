The heads of state and government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are gathering in Zimbabwe’s capital on Saturday for the 44th summit of the bloc.

The summit will be held under the theme "Promoting innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an industrialized SADC."

The summit will see Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa assuming the chair of the 16-member bloc, taking over from Angola’s President Joao Lourenco.

The summit is also expected to discuss the rising issue of mpox outbreaks in several countries in the continent.

This week, the World Health Organization declared the mpox outbreaks in Africa a global health emergency.

Changing situation

The SADC region includes Congo, which has more than 90% of mpox cases. Mpox has been present in central and West Africa for years, but it has been detected in more than a dozen African countries this year, including some where it was never previously reported.

Scientists have also identified a new form of mpox in Congo that might be more infectious. WHO raised concerns it might start to spill over international borders, and Sweden has reported its first case of the new variant.

South Africa’s Democratic Alliance party, which is part of the coalition government, has urged South African delegates at the SADC summit to raise the issue of mpox.

South Africa and other southern African nations have reported only a few cases, but the Democratic Alliance said Congo’s large outbreak “shows just how fast the situation can change.”

DRC conflict

Ahead of the meeting, Friday saw deliberations of the SADC Organ Troika ministerial organ committee in Harare, with Zambian Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe stressing the organ’s critical role in promoting regional peace and security.

As Zambia hands over the organ's chair to the incoming chair, Tanzania, Haimbe called for collective action and renewed commitment by member states to tackle regional threats such as terrorism and violent extremism.

Haimbe expressed concern over the deterioration of the security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, with recent attacks on internally displaced person camps, resulting from the activities of the M23 rebels and other armed groups.

He also acknowledged the diplomatic efforts under the Luanda process aimed at de-escalation of tensions and finding lasting peace between the DR Congo and Rwanda.

