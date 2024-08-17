AFRICA
Somalia executes Al-Shabaab terrorists over bombings
The executions followed a trial of the terrorists in a military court where they were sentenced to death.
Al-Shabab terrorists have carried out several bombings in Somalia in recent months  / Photo: Reuters
August 17, 2024

Somalia's semi-autonomous state of Puntland executed 10 fighters from terrorist group al Shabaab on Saturday, the region's police said in a statement.

The executions, by firing squad, in Galkayo in the state's Mudug region, followed a trial of the terrorists in a military court where they were sentenced to death for involvement in assassinations and bombings in several locations in Galkayo.

Police said the executed terrorists "were previously sentenced to death by the supreme court of the armed forces, after they were found to have committed murders in the city of Galkayo".

Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgents have been fighting for nearly two decades aiming to topple Somalia's central government.

SOURCE:Reuters
