AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Search ongoing for 20 medical students kidnapped in Nigeria
Twenty medical students have been kidnapped in eastern Nigeria, authorities said on Saturday.
Search ongoing for 20 medical students kidnapped in Nigeria
In 2022, Nigeria passed a law banning the payment of ransom to kidnappers. / Photo: AA Archive
August 18, 2024

Twenty medical students on their way to an annual convention have been kidnapped in eastern Nigeria, police and university sources said on Saturday.

The Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students said in a statement released on Saturday that the students were travelling to the convention in the city of Enugu when they were abducted on Thursday evening.

Fortune Olaye, the secretary-general of the Nigerian Medical Students' Association, said that 20 students from the Maiduguri and Jos universities and one doctor travelling with them had been kidnapped.

He said there had been a ransom demand in return for their release.

Resurgence in kidnappings

The students were abducted on the road near the town of Otukpo, less than 150 kilometres from Enugu, which is regularly the target of attacks and kidnappings.

The kidnapping was also confirmed by Catherine Anene, the public relations officer of police in Benue State, where the kidnapping took place.

Nigeria has been facing a significant resurgence in kidnappings due to a severe economic crisis which is pushing more people towards crime.

But official figures are unreliable as many cases are not reported.

Thousands of kidnap cases

In 2022, a law was passed banning the paying of kidnappers – but many families say they feel they have no choice but to pay the ransoms demanded.

Nigerian consultancy firm SBM Intelligence said it had recorded 4,777 cases between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu coming to power in May 2023 and January 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us