Somalia remains one of the world’s most serious humanitarian crises, with millions of people exposed to unimaginable suffering, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day.

The suffering is due to recurring and intensifying climate shocks, protracted conflicts, disease outbreaks, and economic shocks in the Horn of Africa country, the UN said.

“The World Humanitarian Day theme for this year, #ActForHumanity, urges the world to do a better job of protecting civilians and humanitarians, especially in conflict zones,” George Conway, UN resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator for Somalia, said in a statement on Monday.

He called on all parties in Somalia to protect civilians and humanitarian workers in areas of conflict.

Impact on humanitarian access

At least 124 incidents affecting humanitarian access, including 12 aid workers injured in the process of delivering aid and 13 incidents of physical assault, harassment, and intimidation, have been recorded in Somalia in 2024, according to the statement.

In 2023, globally, 280 aid workers were killed in 33 countries, including four in Somalia, making 2023 the deadliest year on record for the global humanitarian community so far.

Despite improvements, an estimated 4 million people face food insecurity and 1.7 million children face acute malnutrition in Somalia, including 430,000 who are likely to be severely malnourished in 2024.

