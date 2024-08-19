AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Somalia faces one of world’s most serious humanitarian crises - UN
An estimated 4 million people face food insecurity and 1.7 million children face acute malnutrition in Somalia.
Somalia faces one of world’s most serious humanitarian crises - UN
UN warns intensifying climate shocks, protracted conflicts and disease outbreaks. Photo: Reuters / Others
August 19, 2024

Somalia remains one of the world’s most serious humanitarian crises, with millions of people exposed to unimaginable suffering, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day.

The suffering is due to recurring and intensifying climate shocks, protracted conflicts, disease outbreaks, and economic shocks in the Horn of Africa country, the UN said.

“The World Humanitarian Day theme for this year, #ActForHumanity, urges the world to do a better job of protecting civilians and humanitarians, especially in conflict zones,” George Conway, UN resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator for Somalia, said in a statement on Monday.

He called on all parties in Somalia to protect civilians and humanitarian workers in areas of conflict.

Impact on humanitarian access

At least 124 incidents affecting humanitarian access, including 12 aid workers injured in the process of delivering aid and 13 incidents of physical assault, harassment, and intimidation, have been recorded in Somalia in 2024, according to the statement.

In 2023, globally, 280 aid workers were killed in 33 countries, including four in Somalia, making 2023 the deadliest year on record for the global humanitarian community so far.

Despite improvements, an estimated 4 million people face food insecurity and 1.7 million children face acute malnutrition in Somalia, including 430,000 who are likely to be severely malnourished in 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us