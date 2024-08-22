AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Heavy fog disrupts flights at Ethiopia's main airport
Heavy fog disrupted flights at Ethiopia's main airport, Bole International Airport, in the capital Addis Ababa on August 22.
Heavy fog disrupts flights at Ethiopia's main airport
Bole International Airport, the hub for Ethiopian Airlines, can currently handle up to 25 million passengers a year. / Photo: Reuters
August 22, 2024

Heavy fog disrupted dozens of flights on Thursday at the international airport of Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, one of the busiest air transport hubs in Africa.

Ethiopian Airlines said that from around 3am (0000 GMT), most incoming flights could not land at Bole International Airport because of "extremely foggy weather" and were being diverted to other airports.

Domestic and international departing flights were also affected, it said on X.

"We are taking all the necessary actions to mitigate the disruptions on the travel plans of our passengers," it added.

New airport

Bole, the hub for Ethiopian Airlines, can currently handle up to 25 million passengers a year.

Earlier this month, it signed off on the design of a new $6 billion airport that it says will be the biggest in Africa.

It will be built in Bishoftu, a town southeast of Addis Ababa, and have a capacity of 100 million passengers a year once completed in five years, the airline said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us