Williams: All eyes on Euro winner ahead of weekend La Liga clash
Williams has enjoyed growing international attention since winning the Vivo Player of the Match after Spain beat England in the UEFA EURO 2024 final.
Nico Williams has refused an initial offer from Barcelona. / Photo: Reuters
August 23, 2024

Ghanaian-Spanish player Nico Williams is expected to start for Athletic Bilbao as they play away in Barcelona on Saturday, August 24.

Williams has enjoyed growing international attention since winning the Vivo Player of the Match after Spain beat England in the UEFA EURO 2024 final in Berlin.

With reports that Nico Williams, who plays as a left-winger for Athletic, has rejected an initial offer from Barcelona, Athletic fans are hopeful that he adds insult to injury by thumping Barcelona in the weekend encounter.

FC Barcelona take on Athletic Club in their second game of the La Liga campaign on Saturday.

Memorable history

Both teams have faced off in 186 league meetings, with fans relishing the tension, goals, records, and memorable moments.

FC Barcelona, for their part, are hoping to clinch their first home win of the new season.

The home fans are excited about the arrival of Dani Olmo, who could make his debut in front of them, while Pedri has returned after 40 days out injured to provide a boost for FC Barcelona.

Williams is a key player for the future of the club, especially after his sterling performance at the Euros and his ability to maintain peak performances in attack.

Barcelona hope to get their pound of flesh back, especially after Athletic Club eliminated them from the Copa del Rey last season, in which Nico Williams scored one goal and set up another.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
