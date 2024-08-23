TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Russia resume joint patrols in northern Syria
After a 10-month pause, patrols continue to protect civilians and establish stability in the region.
Türkiye, Russia resume joint patrols in northern Syria
Patrols began in November 2019. By the time operations were paused, 344 joint ground patrols had been conducted. / Photo: AP Archive / Others
August 23, 2024

Türkiye and Russia resumed their joint ground patrols, suspended last October due to the deteriorating security situation in the region, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has announced.

The joint patrol activity recommenced on Thursday, involving four vehicles — two Pars and two Kirpi-2 — and 24 personnel in the eastern part of the Operation Peace Spring zone, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The joint patrols are conducted in the Peace Spring Operation area's west and east as per the Sochi agreement signed between Ankara and Moscow on 22 October 2019.

The first such patrol took place on 1 November 2019. By the time operations were paused on 5 October 2023, 344 joint ground patrols had been conducted.

Türkiye's defence ministry highlighted that the purpose of continuing the joint ground patrol activities includes securing Türkiye's borders, protecting civilians in the region, and establishing stability in northern Syria.

Notably, the patrols also aim to "identify control points, headquarters, and military structures belonging to the PKK/YPG-SDF terrorist organisation," demonstrating Turkish-Russian cooperation in combating terrorism.

PKK "must exit the region" as per agreements between Türkiye, the US, and Russia, according to the ministry

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us