SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Obi: Nigeria Premier League coach dies in car crash
Heartland FC says no players died in the incident, and the injured have been taken to hospital.
Obi: Nigeria Premier League coach dies in car crash
Nigerian Premier League clubs pay tribute to Coach Christian Ob. Photo: Heartland FC / Others
August 24, 2024

The head coach of a Nigeria Premier League club, Heartland FC, Christian Obi, has died following a road accident involving a Heartland FC team bus and another vehicle.

The accident occurred in Okigwe, en route to Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, in south-east Nigeria, while travelling for a pre-season tournament.

"The vehicle, in its attempt to dodge an uncoming vehicle, collided with another carelessly parked vehicle from another accident,” a statement from the club read.

The statement added that no players died in the incident, but some sustained injuries.

Condolences

Fellow NPL club Eyimba FC expressed condolences for Obi's death.

"Enyimba FC is deeply saddened to hear about the accident involving Heartland FC of Owerri... Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Heartland FC family, particularly those affected by this incident."

Another club, Remo Stars wrote: "The loss of Christian Obi is a tragedy for Nigerian football. May the love and support of the football community comfort everyone at the club."

In June, Nigerian Premier League club Doma United, based in Gombe State, was also involved in an accident along the Makurdi-Lafia Expressway in Benue.

The bus lost control and somersaulted several times along the expressway but no life was lost.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us