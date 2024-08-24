The head coach of a Nigeria Premier League club, Heartland FC, Christian Obi, has died following a road accident involving a Heartland FC team bus and another vehicle.

The accident occurred in Okigwe, en route to Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, in south-east Nigeria, while travelling for a pre-season tournament.

"The vehicle, in its attempt to dodge an uncoming vehicle, collided with another carelessly parked vehicle from another accident,” a statement from the club read.

The statement added that no players died in the incident, but some sustained injuries.

Condolences

Fellow NPL club Eyimba FC expressed condolences for Obi's death.

"Enyimba FC is deeply saddened to hear about the accident involving Heartland FC of Owerri... Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Heartland FC family, particularly those affected by this incident."

Another club, Remo Stars wrote: "The loss of Christian Obi is a tragedy for Nigerian football. May the love and support of the football community comfort everyone at the club."

In June, Nigerian Premier League club Doma United, based in Gombe State, was also involved in an accident along the Makurdi-Lafia Expressway in Benue.

The bus lost control and somersaulted several times along the expressway but no life was lost.

