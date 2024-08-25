Sunday, August 25, 2024

1150 GMT — Gaza death toll surpasses 40,400

At least 71 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing up the death toll since last October 7 to 40,405, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that some 93,468 other people have been injured in the assault.

"Israeli forces killed 71 people and injured 112 others in three 'massacres' of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said. "Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

0639 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israel with 'over 320 rockets'

Hezbollah has announced that it had launched over 320 rockets deep into Israel as part of the “first stage” of the response to Tel Aviv's assassination of its leader, Fuad Shukur.

The announcement came shortly after the Israeli army attacked southern Lebanon with a large-scale air strike that it called a "preemptive strike," claiming to have prevented Hezbollah from launching an attack.

0626 GMT — Lebanon ministry says one dead in Israeli strike in south

Lebanon's health ministry has said one person was killed in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the country's south after Israel launched what it called preemptive strikes against Hezbollah.

An "Israeli drone strike on a car in the village of Khiam" killed one person, the health ministry said in a statement carried by the National News Agency. The Amal movement in Lebanon, later announced a fighter from Khiam had been killed.

0606 GMT — Israeli delegation to attend Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo

Israel's spy chief David Barnea will head an Israeli delegation to the Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo today, Israel's Army Radio has reported, citing diplomatic officials.

0511 GMT — Israel says flights resume at Ben Gurion airport

Israel's Civil Aviation Authority has announced the resumption of flights to and from the country's main international airport after a brief suspension after fresh tensions.

Operations at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv resumed at 0400 GMT, spokesman Roy Steinmetz said, adding that "planes diverted to other airports will also take off from Ben Gurion again."

06:17 GMT — Israel strikes Lebanon, claiming Hezbollah threat detected

Israeli jets launched strikes in Lebanon after the military claimed they assessed that Hezbollah was preparing to fire rockets and missiles towards Israel, the military said.

The Israeli army assessed that Hezbollah is "preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory. In response to these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon," said in a statement.

The army also gave an ultimatum to residents in southern Lebanon to "leave immediately" in an Arabic-language message.

05:40 GMT — US will 'keep supporting Israel's right to defend itself': national security spokesman

The United States has said it would "keep supporting Israel's right to defend itself" as the Israeli military announced it was conducting strikes in Lebanon.

At President Joe Biden's direction, "senior US officials have been communicating continuously with their Israeli counterparts," US National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said in a statement.

"We will keep supporting Israel's right to defend itself, and we will keep working for regional stability."

05:00 GMT — Hezbollah announces completion of 'first phase' of retaliation against Israel

Hezbollah has said it had completed the "first phase" of its response to Israel's killing of the group's top commander in a strike on a Beirut suburb last month.

Hezbollah added that it had hit 11 Israeli military sites, fired more than 320 rockets and sent drones flying into northern Israel.

04:26 GMT — Lebanon's Hezbollah launches retaliatory strikes against Israel

Lebanon's Hezbollah group has announced it launched attacks on Israel with a large number of drones in response to assassination of the group's top commander in Beirut last month.

The Lebanon-based group said it targeted an identified "special military target as well as Israel's Iron Dome platforms and other sites but that the full response would take "some time".

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that 200 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel.

03:40 GMT — Israel declares 48-hour state of emergency

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has announced a 48-hour nationwide state of emergency from 06:00 am (0300 GMT) Sunday after the Israeli military launched what it called pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon.

"The declaration on the state of emergency enables the IDF (Israeli military) to issue instructions to the citizens of Israel, including limiting gatherings and closing sites where it may be relevant," Gallant said in a statement issued by his office.

03:18 GMT — Israel diverts incoming flights, delays others at Ben Gurion International airport

Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport has diverted incoming flights and delayed others after Israel launched strikes in Lebanon.

02:50 GMT — Israel kills 63 Palestinians across several parts of Gaza

At least 63 Palestinians have been killed and several others wounded in a series of Israeli air strikes targeting various areas of besieged Gaza.

Khan Younis' Nasser Hospital received the bodies of 59 Palestinians.

Mahmoud Basal, the spokesperson for the Palestinian Civil Defense, said in a statement: "Some 4 Palestinians were killed by an Israeli air strike that targeted an apartment belonging to the Othman family in the Ain Jalut Towers in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the centre of the Strip."

02:40 GMT — Thousands of Israelis protest to demand swap deal

Thousands of protesters have demonstrated in several Israeli cities, demanding an immediate hostage swap deal with Palestinian resistance factions in besieged Gaza.

Thousands protested in downtown Tel Aviv, urging the government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to finalise a deal that would lead to the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza, the state-run broadcasting authority KAN reported.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid shared photos of himself on X taking part in protests.

02:28 GMT — Israeli army withdraws from Khan Younis, leaving destruction behind

The Israeli army has withdrawn from areas north of Khan Younis in the southern besieged Gaza, leaving behind mutilated bodies and widespread destruction.

The devastation was particularly severe in the "Hamad residential city" area, where Israeli warplanes destroyed dozens of apartments and levelled entire towers, eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency.

They reported that dozens of residential buildings were reduced to rubble in the northern areas of Khan Younis, alongside the bulldozing of citizens' lands and properties.

02:10 GMT — 60% of medicines depleted, essential services at risk: Gaza Health Ministry

Some 60 percent of essential medicines and 83 percent of medical supplies in besieged Gaza have been depleted due to the ongoing Israeli carnage and its control and closure of border crossings, the Gaza Health Ministry, sounding the alarm.

In a statement, the ministry warned of the unprecedented crisis in medicines and medical supplies, decrying the severe impact on the lives of patients and the wounded.

"Hospitals and health centres are facing acute shortages of medicines and medical supplies," the statement said.

