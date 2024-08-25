AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Mali bans French TV channel over 'open support for terrorism'
LCI television channel is the latest French media organisation to be sanctioned by Mali.
Mali bans French TV channel over 'open support for terrorism'
Colonel Assimi Goita's government has severed ties with France. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
August 25, 2024

Mali has banned French TV channel LCI for two months over comments on the security situation, according to official documents seen by Anadolu news agency on Saturday.

The decision came in response to LCI's July 27 programme titled "Wagner decimated in Mali: The hand of Kyiv," during which guest Michel Goya, a French military officer and marine corps colonel, made comments reproached by the Malian government.

"During this broadcast, several violations of legal and regulatory provisions were noted," the government reported in its decision, supported by the college of the Malian High Authority for Communication (HAC).

Support for terror

The authority criticised Goya for having made "disparaging remarks, gratuitous assertions and false accusations of exactions against the Malian armed forces and their Russian partners."

It added that the guest had also called for "open support for terrorism under the pretext of supporting Ukraine against Russia."

The decision will last for two months, according to the HAC.

France24, another French channel, was suspended in Mali for four months in February on similar charges.

Deteriorating ties

The Malian media regulator justified the decision by citing "serious breaches of ethics and professional conduct" as well as "apology for terrorism with the aim of demoralizing the military and the population."

In 2021, following a military coup in Mali, the new authorities expressed their dissatisfaction with France, accusing Paris of interference and negligence in managing the security crisis.

Ties between Mali the former colonial ruler worsened with the arrival of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group in Mali, leading to a gradual withdrawal of French troops. There have been significant changes in Mali's strategic alliances.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us