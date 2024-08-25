Mali has banned French TV channel LCI for two months over comments on the security situation, according to official documents seen by Anadolu news agency on Saturday.

The decision came in response to LCI's July 27 programme titled "Wagner decimated in Mali: The hand of Kyiv," during which guest Michel Goya, a French military officer and marine corps colonel, made comments reproached by the Malian government.

"During this broadcast, several violations of legal and regulatory provisions were noted," the government reported in its decision, supported by the college of the Malian High Authority for Communication (HAC).

Support for terror

The authority criticised Goya for having made "disparaging remarks, gratuitous assertions and false accusations of exactions against the Malian armed forces and their Russian partners."

It added that the guest had also called for "open support for terrorism under the pretext of supporting Ukraine against Russia."

The decision will last for two months, according to the HAC.

France24, another French channel, was suspended in Mali for four months in February on similar charges.

Deteriorating ties

The Malian media regulator justified the decision by citing "serious breaches of ethics and professional conduct" as well as "apology for terrorism with the aim of demoralizing the military and the population."

In 2021, following a military coup in Mali, the new authorities expressed their dissatisfaction with France, accusing Paris of interference and negligence in managing the security crisis.

Ties between Mali the former colonial ruler worsened with the arrival of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group in Mali, leading to a gradual withdrawal of French troops. There have been significant changes in Mali's strategic alliances.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.