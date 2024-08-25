Twenty-one cases of mpox have been recorded in Congo-Brazzaville, the country's health minister told state television on Sunday.

Gilbert Mokoki said that the central African country had "registered 158 suspect cases" since the beginning of the year, "21 of which we have confirmed."

The latest two were reported on Thursday, he said.

Cases of the infectious disease – formerly known as monkeypox – have been surging in eastern and central Africa, but the virus has also been detected in Asia and Europe, with the World Health Organization declaring an international emergency.

New variant of mpox

The virus has been reported in five of Congo-Brazzaville's 15 regions, with the forested areas of Sangha and Likouala in the north particularly affected.

A new variant of mpox has swept across the neighbouring DR Congo, killing more than 570 people so far this year.

Mokoki said that the epidemic was not alarming in Congo-Brazzaville, but appealed to people to take preventative measures like regularly washing their hands.

While mpox has been known for decades, a new more deadly and more transmissible strain – known as Clade 1b – has driven the recent surge in cases.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.