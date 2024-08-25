AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Congo Republic confirms 21 cases of mpox
Congo Republic has confirmed 21 cases of mpox, the country's health minister said on Sunday.
Congo Republic confirms 21 cases of mpox
A new variant of mpox has swept across the neighbouring DR Congo, killing more than 570 people so far this year. / Photo: AFP
August 25, 2024

Twenty-one cases of mpox have been recorded in Congo-Brazzaville, the country's health minister told state television on Sunday.

Gilbert Mokoki said that the central African country had "registered 158 suspect cases" since the beginning of the year, "21 of which we have confirmed."

The latest two were reported on Thursday, he said.

Cases of the infectious disease – formerly known as monkeypox – have been surging in eastern and central Africa, but the virus has also been detected in Asia and Europe, with the World Health Organization declaring an international emergency.

New variant of mpox

The virus has been reported in five of Congo-Brazzaville's 15 regions, with the forested areas of Sangha and Likouala in the north particularly affected.

A new variant of mpox has swept across the neighbouring DR Congo, killing more than 570 people so far this year.

Mokoki said that the epidemic was not alarming in Congo-Brazzaville, but appealed to people to take preventative measures like regularly washing their hands.

While mpox has been known for decades, a new more deadly and more transmissible strain – known as Clade 1b – has driven the recent surge in cases.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us