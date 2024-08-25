SPORTS
Chelsea beat Wolves 6-2 in their second match of the new English Premier League season on Sunday.
Noni Madueke scored a hat-trick for Chelsea against Wolves in the English Premier League on August 25, 2024. / Photo: AFP
August 25, 2024

Noni Madueke scored a second-half hat-trick as Chelsea crushed Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-2 away in a frenetic Premier League clash at Molineux on Sunday.

Chelsea's first Premier League points of the season and the first for new manager Enzo Maresca arrived in spectacular fashion as the visitors ripped Wolves apart after the break following an absorbing first period.

Maresca's side led twice in the first half with goals by Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer but both times Wolves deservedly hit back through Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Wolves fell apart after the break, however, and Madueke took the game beyond them with three goals in 15 minutes, all of them assisted by the excellent Palmer.

Joao Felix came off the bench to mark his return to the club with his side's sixth goal.

SOURCE:Reuters
