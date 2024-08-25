At least 15 civilians including children were killed on Sunday by drone strikes in Mali's north, where the army and its Russian allies are fighting separatists and insurgents, local sources said.

The separatists blamed "the army of the Malian junta and Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group" for the strikes at Tinzaouatene, near Algeria, giving a provisional death toll of 21 civilians, including 11 children.

Tinzaouatene was the site of a major late July battle in which the mainly Tuareg-led separatists claimed to have inflicted a serious defeat on the Malian army and Wagner.

Sunday's strikes "initially targeted a pharmacy, then other strikes followed, targeting human gatherings near the first damage," separatist spokesperson Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane said.

Hostilities resume

A local politician told AFP at least 15 civilians were killed in the strikes.

Meanwhile a local NGO official said "at least 20 civilians including children" had been killed in the drone strikes on Sunday, and a retired local official told AFP at least 20 people were left dead.

Since seizing power in a 2020 coup, the West African nation's military leaders have made it a priority to retake all of the country from separatists and insurgent forces linked to Al-Qaeda and other militant groups.

After an eight-year lull, hostilities between Bamako and separatists fighting for an independent homeland resumed in August 2023.

Intense fighting

Under Colonel Assimi Goita, the junta broke off its traditional alliance with former colonial ruler France, turning towards Russia instead.

This led to troops from Russia's Wagner mercenary group being deployed to the country, though the junta insisted they were only there as "instructors."

But on July 25, the Malian army and its Russian allies became embroiled in an ambush on the outskirts of Tinzaouatene.

In three days of intense fighting, separatists claimed to have killed 84 Wagner fighters and 47 Malian soldiers.

Mali suspends French news channel

The Malian army and Wagner acknowledged significant losses without giving a precise toll.

In the aftermath Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow's "firm support" for Mali, and Mali's army retaliated with drone strikes on Tinzaouatene in the following days.

Mali's offensive in the north has given rise to numerous allegations of abuses committed against civilians by the army and its Russian allies since 2022, which the Malian authorities deny.

On Saturday Malian authorities suspended French news channel LCI on its territory for two months, alleging "false accusations" were made on air against the army and Wagner.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.