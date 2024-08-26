Last week, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz, met the Secretary General of Fatah’s Central Committee, Jibril Rajoub, in Ankara to discuss the ongoing reconciliation process between Palestinian groups.

The August 22 meeting came at a critical time, just days after Israel assassinated Khalil al-Maqdah, a senior commander of Fatah’s armed wing, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian faction Fatah. Fatah warned that Israel aimed to ignite a regional war.

Turkish engagement with Fatah is taking place amid escalating violence by Israeli forces in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s administration has control. Abbas is the leader of Fatah.

The meeting highlights Türkiye’s continued efforts to mediate unity among Palestinian factions at a time of heightened regional tensions.

Türkiye’s Role in Conflict Mediation

The discussions occur as Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank put increasing pressure on Fatah, the dominant party within the Palestinian Authority. Fatah’s control over parts of the West Bank has been increasingly challenged, raising concerns about its ability to maintain authority amidst the conflict.

Professor Zuhal Mert Uzuner, Director of the Marmara University Research Center for International Relations (MURCIR), suggests Fatah’s engagement with Türkiye may reflect concerns of further escalation and a struggle to retain control in the West Bank.

"Israeli authorities are focused on a single-state solution across all Palestinian lands," Uzuner points out that the single-state solution conflicts with the international community’s support for a two-state solution based on UN Security Council resolutions.

Uzuner emphasises Türkiye’s long-standing support for a unified Palestinian leadership and its advocacy for effective representation of the Palestinian people on the global stage.

“Türkiye’s involvement could be pivotal in transforming Palestinian resistance into a solid political and diplomatic force,” she notes, highlighting Türkiye’s unique position as a predominantly Muslim nation with strong diplomatic ties across the Middle East and beyond.

Türkiye’s potential role in Palestinian reconciliation

Given its experience in regional conflict resolution, Türkiye could play a crucial role in facilitating dialogue between Fatah and other Palestinian factions. By providing a neutral platform for negotiations, Ankara might help bridge the deep divides that have long hindered Palestinian unity.

“These strategies aim to weaken political and diplomatic efforts toward the creation of a Palestinian state authority, and a unified Palestinian leadership” she argues. She adds that Israel’s recent military actions, including targeted assassinations, may be intended to prevent such unity by keeping the conflict militarised.

Broader implications of reconciliation

If Fatah and Hamas, the two main Palestinian factions, reconcile, the impact on the balance of power within the Palestinian territories could be significant. A united Palestinian leadership could strengthen their position in negotiations with Israel and bolster international support.

“Türkiye’s diplomatic capacity to advocate for the Palestinian cause, grounded in international law and diplomacy, could guide the region toward a more peaceful and stable future,” Uzuner concludes, emphasising the importance of a more unified and politically cohesive Palestinian leadership.

History of Rivalry

The rivalry between Fatah and Hamas dates back to 2006, when Hamas won a decisive victory in parliamentary elections, leading to its control of Gaza. Last month, after meetings in Beijing, both factions agreed on the principle of national unity and discussed forming a “reconciliation government,” though no tangible progress has been made so far.

As a strong advocate for the Palestinian cause, Türkiye has engaged with leaders from both Hamas and Fatah, continuously pushing for reconciliation and unity.

Türkiye’s strategic position and future prospects

In the broader context of Middle Eastern geopolitics, Türkiye’s role as a mediator in the Palestinian reconciliation process could prove critical. If reconciliation is achieved, Türkiye might also assist in building a more robust security framework within the Palestinian territories, helping to stabilise the region and prevent further Israeli incursions.

Uzuner argues that, “Reconciliation among Palestinian factions is crucial for launching effective negotiations with Israel,” though she acknowledges the challenges posed by sectarian differences and political ideologies.

Yet, Türkiye’s consistent support and diplomatic efforts could be key to overcoming these obstacles and fostering a more unified Palestinian front on the international stage.

