Davido and Angelique Kidjo unite for 'Joy'
August 28, 2024

Afrobeats sensation Davido and legendary world music artist Angelique Kidjo have joined forces once again, this time for a new track titled "Joy."

Set for release on August 30, 2024, "Joy" marks a continuation of their successful collaboration on the previously released "Na Money."

Both artists have expressed their excitement and anticipation for this new project, describing it as a truly special record that holds significant meaning for them.

"It was an honour working with the legend @angeliquekidjo on JOY," Davido wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you, @davido for bringing your light! No one could have done it better. We hope this song can bring the world together for a moment of JOY," Kidjo said also on Instagram.

Unique musical experience

Critics anticipate the collaboration will be a unique musical experience, combining Davido's energetic Afrobeats style with Kidjo's rich and soulful world music.

While reviews for "Joy" are not yet available, their previous collaboration was widely praised for its infectious rhythm and cultural significance.

Based on their previous work together and the positive reception to "Na Money," it's anticipated that "Joy" will be another groundbreaking collaboration that showcases the power of cultural exchange and musical innovation.

The song's message of joy and unity, as expressed by Kidjo, is sure to resonate with listeners around the world.

With "Joy," Davido and Angelique Kidjo continue to push the boundaries of African music, offering a fresh and exciting sound that celebrates their shared heritage and passion for music.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
