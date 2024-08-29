SPORTS
Mali appoints Tom Saintfiet to lead men's football squad
Saintfiet quit his role as Philippines head coach earlier Thursday after losing all four of his matches in charge.
Tom Saintfiet was a former Gambia Head Coach. Photo: CAF / Others
August 29, 2024

Belgian Tom Saintfiet has been named as Mali head coach after resigning from his job with the Philippines national team, the African country's football federation announced on Thursday.

The 51-year-old has previously coached several African countries, most notably the Gambia, leading them to their first Africa Cup of Nations in 2022 when they reached the quarterfinals.

He has a big job to turn around Mali's fortunes, with several key players currently boycotting the national team.

Managing a crisis

Captain Hamari Traore was suspended by the country's federation after publishing a letter criticising the association, with several other players announcing they were boycotting the side in solidarity.

Mali are struggling in 2026 World Cup qualifying, sitting fourth in Group I, four points behind leaders the Comoros.

Saintfiet will take over following Mali's upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Mozambique and Eswatini.

SOURCE:AFP
